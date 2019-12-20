Taxation With Representation: Cleary, Skadden, Weil

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, a $45 billion merger between IFF and DuPont’s nutrition business, a $7.4 billion Ecolab spinoff, and a $6.3 billion sale of several of Cigna’s insurance businesses to New York Life. The $45B IFF-DuPont Merger Cleary Gottlieb and Skadden are helming a complicated tie-up, announced Dec. 15, of fragrance giant IFF and DuPont’s nutrition and biosciences business, setting the stage to create a $45.4 billion industry behemoth using the relatively uncommon and tax-favorable reverse Morris trust structure. The Cleary Gottlieb team representing IFF included tax partner Jason Factor. The Skadden team representing DuPont includes tax partners David...

