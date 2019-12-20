Gov't Brexit Bill Moving Swiftly As City Seeks Clarity

Law360, London (December 20, 2019, 6:00 PM GMT) -- The government led by Boris Johnson used its new parliamentary majority on Friday to rapidly advance its bill to leave the European Union on Jan. 31, all but cementing the Brexit date as the finance sector focuses on securing access to EU markets with a trade deal. MPs approved the second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill negotiated with the EU by 358 to 234, a majority of 124, only a week after Johnson’s Conservative party won a landslide victory in a general election. The legislation is due a third reading on Jan. 8. Johnson had called the snap poll in...

