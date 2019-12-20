Boeing Wins $1.46B Deal For Foreign Helicopter Support

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- Boeing has won a $1.46 billion Foreign Military Sales deal to provide support for nine countries' Apache helicopter fleets, the U.S. Department of Defense has announced, the company's second Apache-related deal in as many days. The Boeing Co. will provide unspecified support services for AH-64D and AH-64E Apaches in Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates, running until the end of 2024, the DOD said on Thursday. The deal is a hybrid contract, with part of the work allowing for reimbursement of costs, and the other part fixed-price, according to the department....

