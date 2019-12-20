Google Accused Of Swiping Patent-Protected AI Technology

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 7:18 PM EST) -- Massachusetts-based Singular Computing LLC sued Google on Friday in Boston federal court, accusing the Silicon Valley juggernaut of making unauthorized use of Singular’s patent-protected technologies to boost the power of some of Google’s most popular products. Singular said Google is infringing three patents that cover computer architectures aimed at increasing the efficiency of programs that make use of artificial intelligence. The company said the patent-protected architectures were developed by Singular’s founder, Joseph Bates, who has a doctorate in computer science. Singular alleged that Bates met with Google representatives on several occasions to talk about the technologies he had developed, but that...

