Pepsi Says Bottling Partner's $3M Verdict Was Unfairly Won

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 7:43 PM EST) -- PepsiCo wants to overturn a jury's nearly $3 million award to a longtime bottling partner in a suit over alleged pricing-deal misdeeds, telling a federal court a retrial is warranted on the grounds that the bottler's counsel improperly referenced PepsiCo's size and wealth, among other things. Thursday's motion in Des Moines federal court comes a month after a jury found that the beverage giant owes millions to bottling conglomerate Mahaska for breaking a promise to reimburse it for the difference between Mahaska's wholesale prices and the lower prices PepsiCo then unilaterally set with national customers like Dollar General. PepsiCo said that Mahaska's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS