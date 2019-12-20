Texas Justices Allow Discovery From Non-Defendant Doctor

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the universe of people who can be subpoenaed in a medical malpractice suit includes even doctors who may soon become defendants — despite one such doctor's argument that they are shielded from questioning over their liability absent an expert report backing claims against them. The conditional grant of mandamus came down in a proceeding linked to mother Comaneche Turner's suit against Methodist Dallas Medical Center over the birth of her child, during which Turner says her child sustained permanent brain damage. The treating obstetrician in the labor, Jeffrey Sandate, is not a defendant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS