Ky. Justices Reinstate Doc’s Trial Win In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court has reinstated a doctor’s trial win in a suit over a patient’s death, saying the trial court’s purported error — the failure to strike a biased juror — is an issue that was not preserved for appellate review. In a 5-1 ruling, the state’s highest court on Thursday reversed the Court of Appeals’ May 2018 decision to order a new trial in a suit lodged by estate administrator Charlotte A. Neal accusing Dr. Richard D. Floyd IV of botching Michael H. Neal’s open-heart surgery, which purportedly caused his death three days later. At issue is whether a prospective juror...

