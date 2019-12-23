Fed. Circ. Says Apple Must Face Patent Suit In West Texas

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 3:30 PM EST) -- Apple can’t move a patent case over its Apple Wallet from Texas to California after the Federal Circuit ruled that the smartphone giant failed to show that a lower court abused its discretion by finding that there may be witnesses with relevant information in Texas. In a nonprecedential order Friday, a three-judge panel denied Apple’s bid to overturn U.S. District Judge Alan Albright’s decision in September not to transfer to the Northern District of California a lawsuit brought by Fintiv Inc., which accuses Apple of infringing its patent for managing virtual cards on mobile devices. Judge Albright, who recently told Law360 about his...

