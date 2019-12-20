Feuerstein Kulick Guides $275M Curaleaf Loan Deal

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- Marijuana giant Curaleaf on Friday announced a $275 million loan deal guided by boutique cannabis firm Feuerstein Kulick LLP, a transaction the Massachusetts-based company said offered a shot of liquidity without diluting shareholders' equity. Curaleaf said the deal, expected to close by Jan. 10, 2020, was a vote of confidence from long-term and institutional investors that would be used to refinance debt, pay transaction fees and fund future capital expenditures. "This transaction is a historic milestone for Curaleaf,” CEO Joseph Lusardi said in a statement. “Our track record of continuously improving results has attracted a strong group of institutional investors who...

