The Top In-House Hires Of December

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 11:24 AM EST) -- Legal department hires and promotions during the last month of 2019 included high-profile appointments at Halliburton, Roche and the Motion Picture Association. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Van Beckwith Van Beckwith, a self-described "firm-lifer" at Baker Botts LLP, took his first-ever in-house role as general counsel and senior vice president at Halliburton Co. Beckwith's transition from private practice to a corporate legal department ended his nearly 30-year career at Baker Botts, where he most recently was firmwide chair of the litigation department. During his tenure at the firm, he was also the...

