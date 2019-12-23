Calif. Defends 'Sanctuary' Law At Supreme Court

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 3:11 PM EST) -- California has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up the Trump administration's challenge to a state law limiting local cooperation with federal immigration authorities, insisting that states can choose how to spend their own law enforcement resources. In a Friday brief, the California attorney general's office defended the contested state law, known as the California Values Act, or Senate Bill 54, which bars local officers from sharing certain information about foreign citizens with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including home addresses and jail release dates. The state argued that S.B. 54 does not interfere with the federal government's authority...

