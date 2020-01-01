Fintech Litigation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- In 2019, the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission brought a pair of closely watched actions against Kik Interactive Inc. and Telegram Group Inc. for unregistered offerings of digital tokens, setting the stage for an intriguing 2020. Two other big names in fintech, Bitfinex and Tether, faced questions about potential market manipulation. State regulators have also challenged the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s creation a new type of federal bank charter geared toward fintech companies, which could jumpstart technology companies’ entry into financial services. The Second Circuit is set to weigh in on the federal authority to oversee fintech....

