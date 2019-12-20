CFTC Sues Ex-HSBC Exec Over Price-Manipulation Scheme

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 9:18 PM EST) -- A former HSBC executive was hit with a lawsuit Friday by federal regulators who claim he manipulated the price of an interest rate swap ahead of a client's $2 billion bond offering, according to a complaint filed in New York federal court. Christophe Rivoire, at the time the head of HSBC's North American rates business, allegedly told a trader to drive down the price of interest rate swaps during a 2012 pricing call with an unnamed Asian government, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. The lower price ensured the bank didn't lose money on the deal, according to the agency. ...

