A Look At Tech M&A In 2019 And What Lies Ahead

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:29 PM EST) -- 2019 started off strong for mergers and acquisitions in the technology space, with value in the first quarter beating the equivalent quarter in 2018. Software led the way, with deals like the $11 billion buyout of human resources software maker Ultimate Software Group Inc. led by Hellman & Friedman LLC and Salesforce.com Inc.’s $15.7 billion all-stock acquisition of data visualization company Tableau Software, along with financial technology, with deals such as Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s $35.5 billion acquisition of Worldpay Group PLC and Fiserv Inc.’s $22 billion acquisition of First Data Corp. The number of deals, though, was falling, continuing...

