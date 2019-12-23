AIG Cyber Coverage Case Follows Established Insurance Law

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 3:49 PM EST) -- In the insurance context, new loss mechanisms are not uncommon, especially in the rapidly changing area of cyber liability insurance. In some instances, these new loss mechanisms risk muddying the waters for the otherwise well-established interpretation of decades or even centuries-old stalk provisions in insurance policies. A recent insurance decision in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York involving the cybercrime of email spoofing, SS&C Technologies Holdings v. AIG Specialty Insurance Co., should give comfort to policyholders (and put insurers on notice) that courts continue to hold tight to fundamental principles in insurance and contract laws, such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS