Feds Shake Citizenship Denial Suit Brought By Vets

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 1:55 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge agreed Monday to let the U.S. government escape a suit brought by four Army veterans suing U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services after being denied citizenship, ruling the court lacks jurisdiction and a “broad scope of review” is available in the vets’ local district courts. U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle ruled that she agreed with the USCIS that the appropriate venue for the veterans’ claims, under the Immigration and Nationality Act, was the local district courts where they reside. The judge also said that the “two snippets “of legislative history cited by the vets did not support...

