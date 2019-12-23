4 Firms Shape Cincinnati Bell's $2.6B Sale To Brookfield

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 9:43 AM EST) -- Telecom company Cincinnati Bell unveiled plans Monday to sell itself to infrastructure investor Brookfield Infrastructure in a deal worth $2.6 billion, including debt, with the help of Cravath, Morgan Lewis, BosseLaw and White & Case. Cincinnati Bell Chairman Lynn A. Wentworth said the board found the sale to Brookfield Infrastructure to be the best path forward for the company and its shareholders after “thoroughly reviewing a range of strategic alternatives and possible business opportunities.” The deal is poised to give Cincinnati Bell more access to capital to fund its growth efforts, Cincinnati Bell President and CEO Leigh Fox said in the...

