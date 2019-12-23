Ex-Louisville Coach Pitino, Adidas Settle Hoops Scandal Fight

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 3:27 PM EST) -- Former University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino settled a federal lawsuit against Adidas America Inc. alleging emotional distress over a scandal involving illicit payments to college basketball recruits that led to Pitino's dismissal, according to his attorney. Pitino's attorney Stephen B. Pence issued a joint statement Monday saying the sides had agreed to a confidential settlement of the suit, which was filed in a Kentucky federal court but sent to arbitration by a federal judge in August 2018. An attorney for Adidas confirmed to Law360 that a settlement has been reached. "Adidas and Coach Pitino have entered into a confidential...

