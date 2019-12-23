Undersea Cable Owner Hits Ch. 11 With $150M In Debt

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 2:43 PM EST) -- The owner of a 6,200-mile undersea fiber optic cable hit Chapter 11 late Sunday in New York, saying that an underwhelming number of customer contracts rendered it unable to make payments on its $150 million in secured debt obligations. In a declaration from Seabras 1 US LLC Chief Financial Officer Roger Kuebel, the company said its high-speed data transmission cable that runs from New York City to São Paolo, Brazil, has not attracted high-value usage contracts as predicted and is instead relying on short-term leases that don't bring in as much money. The undersea cable was placed into service in August...

