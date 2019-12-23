Toy Giant Stung By $9.5M Verdict For Taking Hover IP

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 2:43 PM EST) -- A jury hit Spin Master Ltd. with more than $9 million in damages in its determination that the toy company infringed a former business partner's patents relating to hover toys and breached their contract. Following a seven-day trial, the jury on Thursday awarded Chicago-based Rehco LLC $5.4 million in infringement damages and $4.1 million for breach of contract. Rehco had claimed Spin Master infringed its patent on a control system for a flying object when it sold "auto-hover" toys, and owed it millions in royalties related to sales of a remote-controlled helicopter. Spin Master and Rehco worked together for more than...

