Uber Wins Challenge To NYC Ride-Hailing 'Cruising Cap'

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 6:08 PM EST) -- Uber Technologies Inc. was victorious in its fight against a New York City regulation aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Manhattan by limiting the amount of time drivers for ride-hailing services can spend “cruising” the island’s busiest areas, with a New York state judge on Monday calling the rule “arbitrary and capricious.” Judge Lyle E. Frank struck down the so-called cruising cap imposed by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, which would have required ride-hailing services like Uber to limit the amount of time drivers could spend without passengers in Manhattan’s urban center to a maximum of 36% by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS