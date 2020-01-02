VW In Talks To Settle German 'Dieselgate' Class Action

Law360, London (January 2, 2020, 12:41 PM GMT) -- Volkswagen and a German consumer group announced Thursday that they will begin settlement talks in a mass lawsuit brought by hundreds of thousands of vehicle owners over the diesel emissions scandal. Volkswagen and a group of German consumer organizations said they have agreed to open talks in a court case involving more than 400,000 owners of diesel-engine cars. (AP) Volkswagen AG and the Federation of German Consumer Organizations, known as VZBV, said in identical statements that they have agreed to open talks in a court case involving thousands of German owners of diesel-engine cars as they seek a “pragmatic solution” to...

