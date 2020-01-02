H&M Can't Decertify Workers' Bag Check Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has rejected H&M's bid to decertify a class of workers who say they weren't paid for time spent in security checks after their shifts ended, finding that inconsistencies in the clothing chain's methods for post-shift checks don't squash the commonality of the class' claims. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila rejected H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP's argument that the workers have not met commonality requirements for class certification because some employees were required to present themselves to a manager before leaving, while others had to stand in front of a security camera for a remote inspection or...

