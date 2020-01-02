9th Circ. Sides With Dr Pepper In 'Diet' False Ad Dispute

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- Diet Dr Pepper's use of the word "diet" doesn't mislead consumers into believing the soda helps with weight loss, the Ninth Circuit ruled this week, noting that using "diet" in a soda's brand name is "understood as a relative claim about the calorie content" compared with the same brand's regular option. Named plaintiff Shana Becerra argued in her putative class action that consumers expect the "diet" Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. product to be a healthier alternative, but studies show many people end up consuming more calories when they drink diet soda. But the Ninth Circuit on Monday sided with Diet...

