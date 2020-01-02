Ex-Trump Aide's Impeachment Subpoena Suit Nixed As Moot

Law360, Washington (January 2, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has dismissed a former White House national security aide's suit seeking clarification on whether to comply with a House of Representatives subpoena for testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, ruling the case is moot because the chamber had withdrawn the request. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon concluded in a 14-page order Monday that there's "no reasonable possibility that the House will reissue the subpoena" demanding that Charles Kupperman, Trump's former deputy national security adviser, testify about the president's alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine to probe his political opponents in exchange for nearly $400 million in military...

