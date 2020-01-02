Lockheed Awarded $2.3B In F-35 Deals

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 3:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded defense giant Lockheed Martin five contracts worth more than $2.3 billion for the F-35 fighter jet program, according to a Pentagon announcement. In the largest of the deals, Lockheed Martin Corp. won a $1.9 billion contract for logistics services for F-35 air systems for the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants and foreign military sales, or FMS, customers, the DOD said Tuesday. These logistics services include ground maintenance and supply chain management, and the work is slated to be completed in December 2020, according to the department. The defense giant also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS