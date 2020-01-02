Emmet Marvin Helps Bank Leumi With $71M Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 12:54 PM EST) -- Emmet Marvin represented Bank Leumi in connection with its $70.5 million loan to New York-based Harrison Realty for five properties in Brooklyn, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan from Bank Leumi USA is for 174 Harrison Ave., 243, 249 and 334 Wallabout St. and an unnumbered property on Walton Street. The $70.5 million loan includes $5.5 million of new financing for the properties, and the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of preexisting debt at the properties. Harrison Realty LLC is based in Brooklyn, according to public records. Contact information for the company was not...

