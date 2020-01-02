AIG Unit And Others Intervene In Builder's $1.3M Policy Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- Half a dozen insurers, including an AIG unit, are intervening in a $1.3 million federal lawsuit filed by a New Orleans builder accusing a group of British insurance underwriters of breaching a risk policy after an unfinished apartment complex sustained water damage. A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a motion to intervene filed by AIG unit Lexington Insurance Co., Indian Harbor Insurance Co., QBE Specialty Insurance Co., General Security Indemnity Co. of Arizona, United Specialty Insurance Co. and International Insurance Co. of Hannover SE. The insurers asked the judge to stay the case and steer it into arbitration, an argument...

