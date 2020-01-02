California Pay-For-Delay Ban Headed To 9th Circ.

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 3:09 PM EST) -- A group of generic pharmaceutical companies turned to the Ninth Circuit on Thursday after a district judge rejected their request to temporarily block a new California law prohibiting pay-for-delay deals between branded and generic drugmakers. The notice of appeal from the Association for Accessible Medicines followed U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley's Tuesday decision not to issue a preliminary injunction. Judge Nunley cited the speculation inherent in the drugmakers' arguments about constitutional issues, dire harm to their businesses and worse outcomes for consumers. The judge said the manufacturers failed to meet the high bar required to preemptively block Assembly Bill 824, a 2019 law that establishes...

