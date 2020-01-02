Doc Can't Toss State Farm's $13M Insurance Claims RICO Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- State Farm can pursue a racketeering case against a Texas doctor and pain clinic for allegedly using unnecessary procedures to inflate insurance claims paid to patients who were in car accidents, a federal court has ruled. The court on Dec. 31 rejected Dr. Nooruddin S. Punjwani and Houston-area clinic Pain Alleviation & Interventional Needs LLC's bid to toss the case, finding State Farm's April lawsuit claiming the clinic helped pump up patients' injury settlement demands by $13 million with hundreds of needless spine injections passed initial muster under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. "State Farm's complaint describes this scheme...

