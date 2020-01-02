9th Circ. Backs DOI In Not Recognizing Tribal Group

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has ruled that a suit against the federal government by members of the proposed Ukiah Valley Pomo Indian Tribe was rightly tossed, backing the U.S. Department of the Interior's decision that the members couldn't organize as a tribe, in part because they already belonged to the federally recognized Pinoleville Pomo Nation. Eighteen individual plaintiffs had asked the circuit court to overturn a California federal judge's November 2017 decision in favor of the DOI and its Bureau of Indian Affairs, claiming the agency had wrongly considered factors outside of the federal regulations for tribal acknowledgment when it found the...

