9th Circ. Law Backs PG&E In $500M Bond Fight, Judge Says

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has found he is bound by Ninth Circuit precedent in setting the interest rate for claims by Pacific Gas & Electric noteholders, siding with the utility in a dispute over more than $500 million in potential interest payments. In a decision filed Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said he was bound by both the Bankruptcy Code and the Ninth Circuit's 2002 ruling in In re: Cardelucci to apply a fixed federal rate to the claims instead of the higher rates in the noteholders’ pre-Chapter 11 contracts. The dispute at issue concerns what interest rate should apply...

