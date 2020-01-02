10th Circ. Revives Congolese Political Activist's Asylum Case

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has instructed an immigration court to revisit part of its decision denying a Congolese political activist's bid for legal protection in the U.S., ruling that the Board of Immigration Appeals failed to address the asylum seeker's claim that the Democratic Republic of Congo routinely targets political dissidents. A three-judge panel handed petitioner Adama Heureux Matumona, a community organizer for a political party called Union pour la Démocratie et le Progrès Social that opposed former President Joseph Kabila’s regime, a partial win Monday by reviving his request to remain in the U.S. for "withholding of removal." However, the panel upheld...

