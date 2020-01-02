Wall Street Insider Trading Just Got Easier To Prosecute

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A recent Second Circuit ruling makes it easier to prosecute selling and trading on inside information, giving prosecutors a potential escape hatch from the increasingly complicated requirements to prove insider trading under the Securities Exchange Act. In the decision in U.S. v. Blaszczak, released on Monday, a three-judge panel rejected the idea that 35 years of rulings in insider trading cases brought under the Exchange Act, found in Title 15 of the U.S. Code, should apply to cases brought under a newer securities fraud law under Title 18. David Miller, a partner at Greenberg Traurig LLP and former federal prosecutor in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS