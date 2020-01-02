Maine's Piecemeal Cable TV Law Blocked For Now

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- A Maine federal judge has halted a new law that would allow customers to buy cable channels individually without being locked into a specific programming package. U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen found on Dec. 20 that the pay-per-channel regime likely impinges on cable companies' editorial discretion over programming decisions. Further, she found the state hasn't proven the plan "will, in fact, be likely to reduce prices and increase affordable access to cable." "The fact that the [U.S.] Supreme Court has historically viewed cable operators as part of the press ... suggests to me that the plaintiffs do have First Amendment interests...

