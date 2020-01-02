CIT OKs 'Forced' Commerce Finding On Chinese Tire Exports

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has agreed with the U.S. Department of Commerce's finding — made "under protest" — that Chinese tire exporters hadn't benefited from a Chinese government program aimed at fostering the export of goods from the country. This is the third time that the CIT has considered the case over whether two Chinese tire exporters deserve to be saddled with a hefty dumping rate. However, the court's Dec. 26 opinion is the first time that it hasn't chosen to remand the case back to the Department of Commerce for more work. If the department and court agree,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS