Apple Must Face Warranty Claim In Watch Defect Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. must face a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court over claims the tech giant sold watches with a defect that causes the screens to crack, shatter or fall off, after a judge said a consumer sufficiently alleged a warranty claim. The company on Tuesday had convinced U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to nix two counts of the three-count complaint from plaintiff Gina Priano-Keyser alleging the Apple Watch problem is caused by faulty batteries or defective internal components, but the judge refused to toss the third count of breach of express warranty. Priano-Keyser has alleged Apple violated a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS