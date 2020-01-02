Rival Auto Fluid Co. Must Have Financial Docs Monitored

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- An auto fluid company must submit some of its financial records for monitoring in a suit claiming it was formed after a rival’s former employees stole and then destroyed private information following failed purchase negotiations, an Illinois state court has ruled. Skyline Industrial Corp. must make its QuickBooks, bank and substantial transaction records available for monitoring as part of the lawsuit against it by Shamrock Chicago Corp., a three-judge panel said on Dec. 31. Rejecting Skyline's argument that Shamrock’s request for such monitoring was a fishing expedition, the panel said it was within the trial court's authority to order the turnover...

