Mass. Says Federal Court No Place For Exxon Climate Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- Massachusetts told a federal court there's no merit to ExxonMobil Corp.'s attempt to block a state court from deciding claims that the company deceived investors and consumers about climate change-related risk, saying the suit alleges violations of only state laws. While Exxon said in its notice of removal to federal court that the lawsuit involves "complex federal statutory, regulatory, and constitutional issues and frameworks" and seeks to substitute Massachusetts' judgment about climate issues for the federal government's, the state argued in a Dec. 26 brief that none of that is true. "This case does not concern carbon taxes, prohibitions on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS