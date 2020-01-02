Fed. Circ. Says Bryson Rightly Axed Zohydro ER Patents

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- Circuit Judge William C. Bryson rightfully invalidated claims from two patents covering the opioid painkiller Zohydro ER during an infringement trial against Alvogen in Delaware federal court, the Federal Circuit has ruled. The three judges on the panel said their colleague, subbing in the district court, properly found that characteristics of the patents now owned by Persion Pharmaceuticals LLC were "inherent" in pieces of prior art, even if they weren't explicitly disclosed. The Dec. 27 decision concludes that Judge Bryson otherwise weighed evidence correctly and consistently, in a win for generic-drug maker Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd. Persion is new to the...

