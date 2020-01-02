Siemens Unit Urges Court To Keep $43M Award Suit In Texas

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- A Siemens AG entity said that its regular activity in Texas supports its bid for a Lone Star federal court to enforce a $43.2 million arbitral award over a soured joint venture deal to build steam engines with a Saudi investment company. Dresser-Rand BV said Monday that while the joint venture with Al Rushaid Petroleum Investment Co. was negotiated by its predecessor organized in the Netherlands, the foreign entity was controlled by Houston-headquartered Dresser-Rand Group Inc. It makes sense for Dresser-Rand to want to enforce the arbitration award in Texas, where it had offices and where work on the deal was...

