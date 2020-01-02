Chancery Tosses Challenge To $1B Essendant-Staples Merger

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- A stockholder challenge to last year's $1 billion merger of office supply giants Essendant Inc. and Staples Inc. came up short in a Delaware Chancery Court dismissal ruling that found fatal troubles in each of five counts against the sellers or buyers. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III found Monday that Essendant’s stockholders failed to show that the company’s top officer and directors breached their duties as fiduciaries when they terminated an all-stock merger agreement with Genuine Parts Co. in favor of a later-proposed, $12.80 per share deal with Staples and its private equity parent Sycamore Partners. Also dismissed were aiding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS