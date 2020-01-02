University Of Texas Hospital Beats Suit Over Patient’s Death

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court has tossed a suit accusing the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston of failing to recognize that a patient had suffered a heart attack, which prevented timely treatment and led to her death five days later, saying the public hospital is entitled to sovereign immunity. A three-judge Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel on Dec. 31 unanimously reversed the denial of a dismissal bid lodged by UTMB in a suit accusing the hospital of causing emergency room patient Tracy Crawford’s death just days after she was seen for chest pain and shortness of breath. For claims against...

