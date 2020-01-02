GAO Backs Challenge To $2.1M Air Force Training Deal

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office backed a protest from a Las Vegas-based company over a $2.1 million U.S. Air Force contract for courseware development and training services, ruling that the winning bidder lied about a proposed worker's availability. In a decision made public Tuesday, the GAO said that Darton Innovative Technologies Inc., which landed the deal to provide crew resource management training to the Air Force's operators and security forces that handle intercontinental ballistic missiles, "materially misrepresented" the availability of an instructor it had proposed hiring. The Air Force relied on this lie in evaluating Darton's winning bid, the GAO said....

