Photo Retailer B&H Knocks NY AG's Tax Savvy In Dismiss Bid

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- Manhattan-based photography retailer B&H has told a New York state trial court that Attorney General Letitia James' tax dodge lawsuit should be tossed, arguing that she does not understand New York's tax code. In a motion to dismiss filed on New Year's Eve, B&H Foto & Electronics Corp. hammered the attorney general for failing to understand how sales tax works in New York state with regards to "instant savings" programs the government targeted in its complaint, citing expert analysis and state tax authority decisions to rebut her claims. "Stripping away the bluster and inflammatory language from its complaint, the attorney general asserts...

