Whistleblower Says IT Contractors For Military Weren't Vetted

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- A whistleblower has alleged in a lawsuit unsealed Thursday in a Florida federal court that government contractor Jacobs Technology has failed to run proper background checks on hundreds of employees providing services to the U.S. military, but federal prosecutors said they will not pursue the claims. Tyrel Mendelson-Curry, a U.S. Air Force veteran who joined Jacobs Technology Inc. in January 2018 as a human resources generalist, claims that the company has violated the False Claims Act by fraudulently billing the government for millions of dollars for work performed by individuals who are not authorized to do their jobs. Members of Jacobs'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS