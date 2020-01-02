Mass. Gaming Commission Head Joins Orrick's Boston Office

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP announced Thursday that Massachusetts Gaming Commission Executive Director Ed Bedrosian will be leaving his post this month and rejoining the firm as a partner in its Boston office. Bedrosian has served the commission since the beginning of 2016, where he has overseen the opening of the state’s first casinos. He was with Orrick’s public policy group from 2014 to the end of 2015. He will head up Orrick’s gambling regulatory practice, which represents the major professional sports leagues and fantasy sports companies in the sports betting market, the firm said. Orrick's clients include Major League Baseball,...

