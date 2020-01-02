BAE Scores $180M Deal To Operate Ammo Plant

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- A BAE Systems unit landed a $180.1 million contract to continue running an ammunition manufacturing plant in Virginia, the U.S. Department of Defense has announced. The U.S. Army tapped BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. for the deal to operate and maintain the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, which manufactures rocket and gun propellants, the DOD said Monday. The deal stretches through the end of next year, the DOD added. The southwestern Virginia plant was built in the 1940s to support the military's ammunition needs during World War II and is currently the only active military propellant manufacturing plant in the U.S., according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS