Sports Psychologist Hits Liberty Univ. With IP Suit Over Book

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Liberty University has become the latest target of a sports psychologist suing over the unauthorized posting of a key passage of his 1982 book "Winning Isn't Normal," with the author filing a lawsuit in Virginia federal court alleging the school and some of its athletics coaches posted the passage online. Keith F. Bell alleged on Thursday that Liberty posted the passage, referred to as the "WIN Passage," and that it was copied on websites for social media accounts associated with Liberty University without his authorization. "The WIN Passage is viewed by Dr. Bell and others as the heart of Dr. Bell's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS