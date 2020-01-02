5 Firms Agree To Share Duties In Sears Investor Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- Labaton Sucharow, Prickett Jones & Elliott and Andrews & Springer have agreed to serve as co-lead counsel for a proposed class action filed by Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores investors accusing the former Sears CEO of a years-long effort that stripped value from the retailer, according to a Thursday Delaware Chancery Court filing. A stipulated order submitted with the court said that Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Wolf Popper LLP will also share duties in the case by helming an executive committee to assist in representing the co-lead plaintiffs. Stockholders Whitebark Value Partners LP and Keith Edquist are proposed to be...

